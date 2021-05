Eat-Sleep-Lift-Repeat: Prithvi Shaw's Mantra for The High-Life

Prithvi Shaw is always among the news. Be it his batting or his off field antics, the youngster knows how to make news. Only recently he made news for all the wrong reasons as he was stopped by police on way to Goa. But the 21-year-old knows how to bounce back in life. His mantra: Eat, sleep, lift repeat.

Shaw is not part of India’s Test squad to England but that didn’t mess him up. He knows he had a long way to go and he is keeping himself busy, as he showed to his fans, by working out. Meanwhile there were reports that he refused to bat at the nets when Ponting, his coach at DC, asked him to.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had raised eyebrows when he claimed that Prithi Shaw once refused to bat in the nets despite him asking for. Since he made a sparkling international Test debut, Shaw has sort of gone off the tracks plagued by drop in form, technical, and disciplinary issues.

However, he seems to have worked on the technical aspects of the game and the result was evident the way he batted for DC in IPL 2021.

Ponting had said that when the youngster was out-of-form last year, he didn’t bat in the nets. However, the opener has now revealed he did that in frustration.

“This happened last year when I was scoring big runs, I wanted to keep batting but then came a few games where I didn’t get runs at all,” Shaw told Cricbuzz. “I kept training but didn’t get the results. So beyond a point, I got fed up and said ‘if it’s not happening, I will stop training for a bit’.”

He added, “I just switched off for a bit and took the backseat. I was so much into it that I would spend two hours batting in the nets but then I didn’t score the runs, I just let go of it for a while. That’s what Ricky sir was talking about.”

