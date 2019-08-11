‘Eating Cake in a Drinks Break!’ – Williamson Thanks Fans for Birthday Surprise

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson thanked Sri Lankan fans for presenting him with a birthday cake during his team’s warm-up game on Friday (August 8).
Williamson, who turned 29 on the day, saw some fans chanting ‘happy birthday’ at him and ran up to them to say hello but ended up eating some of the cake they had prepared for him.
"Eating cake in a drinks break!" Williamson said after the match.
"I didn’t think it would be too closely followed, but then we had a little crowd in the warm-up game, and they were all chanting 'happy birthday', so I went over and said hello.
"It was great, thank you. A lot of surprises, and a number of cakes. It was good fun. With the fairly relaxed nature of a warm-up game, it was good to hang out with a few of the fans that were there and it was nice for them to bring a cake as well."
At the end of the day's play, Williamson was in for another surprise as BJ Watling presented him a cake, on behalf of Williamson's teammates, in the changing room.
The tour game wasn’t as memorable for either side as rain saw a large portion of the encounter washed out.
New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests at Galle on August 14.
