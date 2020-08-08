EB vs GHM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland | Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Finland in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
EB vs GHM ECS T10 Finland Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
EB vs GHM ECS T10 Finland Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
EB vs GHM ECS T10 Finland Match Details
August 8 – 1:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground.
EB vs GHM ECS T10 Finland My Dream11 Team
EB vs GHM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scammans, Ghulfam Nazir (VICE CAPTAIN)
EB vs GHM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Bhupesh Khoda, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed
EB vs GHM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ziaur Rahman, Amjad Sher, Ravi Kumar
EB vs GHM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (CAPTAIN), Kashif Muhammad, Raaz Muhammad
EB vs GHM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Empire Blades : Jonathan Scammans, Bhupesh Khoda, Amjad Sher, Ravi Kumar, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Raaz Muhammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Muhammad Imran, Richard Savage, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kuma
Greater Helsinki Markhors : Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attique, Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmed, Kamran Waheed, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Ali Waris, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Praveen Kumar
EB vs GHM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland Empire Blades vs Greater Helsinki Markhors – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020
