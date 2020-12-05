EBC vs CAL Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

East Bengal Club will take on Calcutta Customs Club in the 21st match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, December 3. East Bengal registered their first win of the season after five games with a 54-run win over Calcutta Customs Club. They built on that momentum and followed it with a 58-run victory over Kalighat Club in the previous match. They now sit at the fifth position with two wins and eight points to their name in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 points table.

Whereas, Calcutta Customs Club, despite an initial bad run, made a phenomenal comeback with their win against table topper in the tournament, Town Club. They managed three wins out of the six played and are currently placed third in the points table. Both teams will be heading for tonight’s fixture on the back of recent wins and an exciting game is on the cards, as Calcutta will look to exact revenge for their previous loss.

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 game between East Bengal Club and Calcutta Customs Club is scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST.

EBC vs CAL Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club Live Streaming

All matches of the Bengal T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

EBC vs CAL Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club: Live Score / Scorecard

EBC vs CAL Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club: Match Details

December 3 – 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Malta EBC vs CAL Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 EBC vs CAL Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club captain: Arnab Nandi

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 EBC vs CAL Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club vice-captain: Suvankar Bal

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 EBC vs CAL Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 EBC vs CAL Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club batsmen: Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 EBC vs CAL Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club all-rounders: Karan Lal, B Amit, Arnab Nandi

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 EBC vs CAL Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs Calcutta Customs Club bowlers: Kanishk Seth, Arjun Kumar, Swarup Chakraborty

EBC vs CAL Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, East Bengal Club playing 11 against Calcutta Customs

Club: Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav

EBC vs CAL Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Calcutta Customs Club playing 11 against East Bengal Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar

