EBC vs CAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / EBC vs CAL Dream11 Best Picks / EBC vs CAL Dream11 Captain / EBC vs CAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

EBC vs CAL Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | East Bengal Club have not won a single match in the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge as yet. The team in their next match will be welcoming Calcutta Customs Club at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The outing is scheduled for Monday, November 30. Calcutta Customs Club have played four matches in the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. Out of four the team have won and lost two fixtures each. In their latest fixture, the team lost the match to the Kalighat Club by seven wickets.

The Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club match will start from 7:00 PM IST

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE:

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club: Match Details

November 30 – 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

EBC vs CAL, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club:

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club Captain: Boddupalli Amit

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club vice-captain: Agniv Pan

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club wicketkeeper: Agniv Pan

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club batsmen: Sumanto Gupta, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club all-rounders: Arnab Nandy, Boddupalli Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Karan Lal

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs. Calcutta Customs Club bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club probable lineup vs Calcutta Customs Club: Shreevats Goswami (wk), Boddupalli Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Arnab Nandy (c), Anubhav Ahuja, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Pandey, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Dipanjay Mukherjee

EBC vs CAL Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Calcutta Customs Club probable lineup vs East Bengal Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar

EBC vs CAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / EBC vs CAL Dream11 Best Picks / EBC vs CAL Dream11 Captain / EBC vs CAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more