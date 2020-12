EBC vs KAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / EBC vs KAC Dream11 Best Picks / EBC vs KAC Dream11 Captain / EBC vs KAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

EBC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 17th match of Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club will face Kalighat Club at 7pm IST on Tuesday, December 1. The upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge between East Bengal Club and Kalighat Club wil be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In their last game played between the two teams in the league, KAC conveniently dominated over EBC, however, the margin was small. KAC are currently placed third in the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge points table and have won three out of their five games and are placed third at the moment.

EBC, on the other hand, will try their best to turn the tables around in the upcoming challenge.

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club: Live Score / Scorecard

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club: Match Details

December 1 – 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club Captain: Shreevats Goswami

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club vice-captain: Pradipta Pramanik

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami, Sudip Chatterjee

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club batsmen: Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Shubham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club all-rounders: B Amit, Arnab Nandi, Pradipta Pramanik

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club probable lineup vs Kalighat Club: Shreevats Goswami, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, B Amit, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Akash Pandey, Raju Halder

EBC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club probable lineup vs East Bengal Club: Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Pradipta Pramanik, Satyaki Dutta, Subham Sarkar, Sourav Mondal, Pritam Dutta, Priyank Bengani, Aamir Gani, Amit Kuila

EBC vs KAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / EBC vs KAC Dream11 Best Picks / EBC vs KAC Dream11 Captain / EBC vs KAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more