EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, February 15, 1 PM IST

EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between East Bengal Club Women and MD Sporting Club Women: In the 18th match of the Bengal T20 Blast, East Bengal Club Women will be squaring off against MD Sporting Club Women. MD Sporting Club were a better team in their last encounter against East Bengal Club. MD chased down a total of 114 runs in 19.1 overs to secure a win by six wickets.

As far as overall performance in the tournament is concerned, both the teams have done well and have established themselves as prime contenders for winning the T20 trophy. MD Sporting Club is atop the points table with four victories and one loss. Their only loss came against Town Club Women by eight wickets.

Coming to MD Sporting Club, they are second with three victories from five games. The club suffered a loss against Town Club Women in their last match by seven wickets. It was a poor batting display by the side as they score only 94 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between East Bengal Club Women and MD Sporting Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

EBC-W vs MSC-W Telecast

EBC-W vs MSC-W match will not be telecast in India.

EBC-W vs MSC-W Live Streaming

The East Bengal Club Women vs MD Sporting Club Women game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EBC-W vs MSC-W Match Details

The East Bengal Club Women vs MD Sporting Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 01:00 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rumeli Dhar

Vice-Captain: Mita Paul

Suggested Playing XI for EBC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ankita Chakraborty

Batters: Jhumpa Roy, Puja Rajak, Shrabani Paul

Allrounders: Brishti Maji, Mita Paul, Rumeli Dhar, Titas Sadhu

Bowlers: Tapati Paul, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly

EBC-W vs MSC-W Probable XIs

East Bengal Club Women: Jhumpa Roy, Rumeli Dhar©, Aparna Mondal(wk), Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Maji, Tithi Das, Barnali Tamuli, Riya Goswami, Swastika Kundu, Puja Rajak, Shrayosi Aich

MD Sporting Club Women: Sushmita Ganguly, Mita Paul©, Priyanka Bala(wk), Titas Sadhu, Tapati Paul, Shrabani Paul, Namita Mondal, Ishika Barui, Punam Soni, Bidisha Dey, Swati Sah

