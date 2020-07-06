ECB Announce Schedule for Ireland & Pakistan Series
England will host Ireland in a three-match one-day international series starting on July 30 before taking on Pakistan in a packed summer calendar, the England & Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK vs ENGLord's All Fixtures
