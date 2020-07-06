ECB Announce Schedule for Ireland & Pakistan Series

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ST. LUCIA BLAST, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

South Castries Lions *

35/0 (2.3)

South Castries Lions
v/s
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

South Castries Lions elected to bat
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

2ND INN

Greater Helsinki CC

139/8 (20.0)

Greater Helsinki CC
v/s
FPC Finnish Pakistani Club
FPC Finnish Pakistani Club*

4/1 (1.2)

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club need 136 runs in 112 balls at 7.28 rpo
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Saltsjobaden CC *

71/4 (8.5)

Saltsjobaden CC
v/s
Nacka CC
Nacka CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

England will host Ireland in a three-match one-day international series starting on July 30 before taking on Pakistan in a packed summer calendar, the England & Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Reuters |July 6, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
London: England will host Ireland in a three-match one-day international series starting on July 30 before taking on Pakistan in a packed summer calendar, the England & Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.

The Ireland squad will arrive in England and set up their base at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on July 18, before facing world champions England in three ODIs at the same venue.

The second and third ODIs between the two sides will be on Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 respectively.

Ireland have only beaten England once in their 10 ODI encounters.

Pakistan, who arrived in England on June 28 to quarantine themselves ahead of the bilateral series, will face the hosts in three tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

The first test will be played from Aug. 5-9 at Old Trafford, before the teams head to Southampton for the second (Aug. 13-17) and then third test (Aug. 21-25).

The three T20 matches will be played at Old Trafford, with the opening game scheduled for Aug. 28.

England return to action following the COVID-19 stoppage with three tests against West Indies, with the first match scheduled to begin in Southampton on Wednesday without fans in attendance.

“It has taken significant effort and expertise to allow us to reach a position where cricket is now ready and able to return to the field of play from the elite level to recreational cricket,” ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.

“We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of the Cricket West Indies, Cricket Ireland, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their willingness and co-operation to get international cricket back up and running.”

The ECB confirmed it was also exploring options to host England’s limited-overs series against Australia this summer.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
