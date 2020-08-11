ECB Announce 'Special Edition' Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in Honour of World Cup Winning Captain

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced a women’s domestic 50-over competition this summer named the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in honour of England’s pioneering World Cup-winning captain.
The 'special edition' tournament has been created for this summer only, showing ECB's commitment to play women's cricket despite the pandemic COVID-19, the board said.
The tourmanent will feature eight teams and begin on the August Bank Holiday weekend, with the full schedule set to be released alongside the Vitality Blast fixtures on Wednesday morning. The final will be played on September 26.
"I’m delighted that, despite the obvious challenges of COVID-19, we have been able to continue to build the new women’s elite domestic structure to the point that we’ll see the eight regions playing 50-over cricket this summer," ECB Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, said.
“Off the back of appointing the eight Regional Directors of Women’s Cricket and awarding Regional Retainers, we have worked closely with colleagues across the men’s domestic game to ensure we are able to stage domestic women’s cricket safely and at high-quality venues.
“Rachael Heyhoe Flint would have been proud to witness the professionalisation of the domestic women’s game. She did so much for our sport and without her work, passion and dedication, we wouldn’t be where we are today.
“It’s therefore fitting that this special edition of the competition will be played in her honour. I’d personally like to extend my thanks to Rachael’s son, Ben, with whom we collaborated on the logo for the competition.
Rachael led England to the first-ever Cricket World Cup title in 1973 and fought for equal opportunities presented to modern-day players.
She played 22 Tests and 23 one-day internationals during a 19-year England career and is a member of the ICC Hall of Fame. The Women’s Cricketer of the Year award was created and named after Heyhoe Flint in 2017 as a tribute to her following her death, aged 77, that year.
"Mum has provided our family with so many reasons to be proud and we are grateful that her determination to give women's cricket the platform it deserves continues to be recognised," Rachael Heyhoe Flint's son, Ben, said.
"We are honoured that this competition has been named after her, but I know mum would only have cared that female cricketers had yet another opportunity to play the game they love in difficult times, which is something she was very used to."
