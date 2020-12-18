- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
ECB announces 2021 County Championship Group-Stage Fixtures
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that the 2021 Men’s County Championship will return next summer with all its 18 first-class counties return to action when the opening round begins on April 8, 2021.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 18, 2020, 9:04 AM IST
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that the 2021 Men’s County Championship will return next summer with all its 18 first-class counties return to action when the opening round begins on April 8, 2021.
India vs Australia, Pink Ball Test Day 2 LIVE
The board in October this year had revealed that the format for the next summer’s County Championship will be altered for this season only to mitigate further disruption from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moving forward, each of the 18 counties have been placed into one of the three seeded groups of six and have been scheduled to play matches each at home and away venues during the group stage fixtures.
The opening nine rounds of the Championship will be played on consecutive Thursdays, through to the first week of June 2021. They will then resume for two further rounds in July, with all 18 counties once again in action for the final set of group-stage fixtures, starting July 11, 2021.The ECB announced fixtures and dates for the reshaped 2021 Men’s County Championship today with Essex beginning their title defence at home to Worcestershire at the Cloudfm County Ground, whereas, Somerset will make a rush to Lord’s where they’ll face Middlesex in the Championship's opening round in 2021.
Also read: Team India Puts Up Strange Demand to Adelaide Ground Staff - Report
ECB, however, has also said that the remaining fixtures for the domestic women's and men's white-ball competitions will be announced in early 2021. With the group stage concluding in July, the round 10 and 11 matches will begin on a Sunday. All the first-class counties will play the final round of group stage fixtures. The top two counties from each group will then advance to Division one, while the rest of them will move to Division two and three, where they will clash with each other in additional four matches.
The winner of Division one will be crowned as the winner of the 2021 County Championship.The divisional stage of the Championship will commence on August 30 and the five-day Bob Willis Trophy final will be played between the top two counties and is scheduled to start on September 27.
ECB Managing Director County Cricket, Neil Snowball, said, "We're all looking forward to the return of the County Championship in 2021 after a very challenging year in 2020."
Here are the Groups for the 2021 County Championship
Group 1: Essex, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Worcestershire, Durham
Group 2: Somerset, Hampshire, Surrey, Gloucestershire, Middlesex, Leicestershire
Group 3: Kent, Yorkshire, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Glamorgan, Sussex
