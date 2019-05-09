Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

ECB Chooses Older Dukes Ball for Ashes Series

Reuters | Updated: May 9, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
ECB Chooses Older Dukes Ball for Ashes Series

Loading...
An older Dukes ball with a more prominent seam will be used in England's tests against Ireland and Australia this year instead of the new version being used in the County Championship, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The ball for this year's County Championship was designed with the smaller seam at the behest of the ECB's Cricket Committee to bring better balance between bat and ball during the early and latter parts of the domestic season.

However, the ECB decided that the ball for international matches in the summer would be made to the same specification as those that were used in the 2017 and 2018 home test programmes.

"It is felt that the 2017-18 specification Dukes ball on test match pitches has produced highly entertaining cricket that has helped promote the test format," the ECB said in a statement.

England will warm up for the five-match home Ashes series against Australia starting on Aug. 1 with their first ever test against Ireland, which will be a four-day contest in July.
ashesAshes 2019Dukes BallecbEnglandEngland & Wales Cricket Board
First Published: May 9, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...