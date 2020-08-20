Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECB confirm revised start times for England-Pakistan third Test

Reuters |August 20, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, right, and Naseem Shah, center, walk off the field as the umpire uses a light meter after bad light stopped play during the second day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/Pool via AP)

The third Test between England and Pakistan that begins on Friday at the Ageas Bowl will feature revised playing timings to accommodate for poor weather conditions, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Play can begin at 1030 local time (0930 GMT), 30 minutes earlier than the scheduled 1100 start if time is lost due to bad light or rain earlier in the test, the ECB said in a statement.

The decision comes after just 134.3 overs were possible across five days of the second test at the Ageas Bowl due to rain and bad light.

“Following positive discussions with the ECB, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and various stakeholders… the ECB and the ICC have agreed to revised start times ahead of the third test,” the ECB said in a statement.

“The flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the morning session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day.”

The ECB said that after the conclusion of play on the first day, the match referee, groundstaff and ECB Match Manager would discuss the start times for the next day and if the forecast looked good, play could begin at 1030.

The morning session would last two and a half hours if the start times are adjusted, while a total of 98 overs will be scheduled for the day.

The ECB also said match officials would ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time.

England won the first test by three wickets before the second match ended in a draw.

