Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

ECB Gives Pakistan Green Signal for Tour, Says Covid-19 Positive Players Won't be Part of Squad

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the Pakistan men's cricket team will arrive in the UK on Sunday to start preparation for this summers tour of England, which includes three Test matches and as many T20Is.

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 9:41 AM IST
ECB Gives Pakistan Green Signal for Tour, Says Covid-19 Positive Players Won't be Part of Squad

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the Pakistan men's cricket team will arrive in the UK on Sunday to start preparation for this summers tour of England, which includes three Test matches and as many T20Is.

This announcement from the ECB comes even though as many as ten Pakistan players tested positive for COVID-19.

However, there is still no clarity on the dates for the series which the ECB are planning to announce the behind-closed-doors schedule in "due course".

The 10 Pakistan players, including Mohammad Hafeez, who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been placed under home-quarantine and will not be part of the squad departing to the UK.

"They (Pakistan team) will start a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire's, The Incora County Ground on July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches," stated the ECB.

"All members of the tour party will have been tested prior to travel. Those who are testing positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to travel with the advance group on Sunday," it added.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Hafeez COVID-19 Test Mystery: Earlier Samples Test Positive Again

England are currently slated to face West Indies in the three-match Test series starting July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

Also, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating relaxing their Covid-19 testing policy ahead of the tour of England.

When the PCB agreed to the tour, they had announced a strict testing policy which meant that only players who twice tested negative for coronavirus would board the plane to England.

However, with 10 out of the 29 players selected for the tour testing positive for the virus earlier this week, a change in plans may be in the works.

Dr Sohail Saleem, the head of PCB’s medical department, has been speaking to medical experts around the world in a bid to get different opinions on this issue.

Also Read: Hafeez Reprimanded for Breaking Covid-19 Testing Protocol, PCB to Conduct Tests Again

“Dr Sohail has been seeking opinions from several leading medical experts before making a call on whether those players who have tested positive can be sent to England after returning one negative test,” a well-placed source was quoted as saying by thenews.com.pk.

coronavirusecbEngland vs Pakistanmohammad hafeezpcb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more