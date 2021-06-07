'ECB Has Gone Over the Top by Suspending Ollie Robinson, Should Think Again'

Britain’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden has called on the England and Wales Cricket Board to rethink the suspension imposed on Ollie Robinson for racist and sexist tweets from 2012-13, saying the decision is over the top. Robinson, 27, was on Sunday suspended from international cricket after racist and sexist tweets from the past emerged on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand, which was his debut Test.

Ollie Robinson Suspended From All International Cricket For Historic Racist, Sexist posts

“Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong,” Dowden tweeted on Monday morning.

“They are also a decade old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again.”

Robinson, 27, had a great debut in the drawn test with seven wickets in the match. He had also released a statement on Wednesday apologising for his “thoughtless and irresponsible” tweets, insisting he was not sexist or racist now.

“England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013,” the ECB said in a statement.

“He will not be available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county.”

Robinson had earlier said he deeply regrets his actions.

“On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public,” Robinson said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist.

“I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport.

“I don’t want something that happened eight years ago to diminish the efforts of my teammates and the ECB as they continue to build meaningful action with their comprehensive initiatives and efforts, which I fully endorse and support,” Robinson continued.

“I will continue to educate myself, look for advice and work with the support network that is available to me to learn more about getting better in this area. I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here