ECB In Talks With Australia, Pakistan and Ireland for Series in England

Now that the West Indies tour of England is almost confirmed, England and Wales Cricket Board are looking to invite Australia, Pakistan and Ireland for re-arranged series in the coming months.
ECB’s director of special projects, Steve Elworthy said the board's focus now lies on achieving 'something never done before': arrange a series (against West Indies) in a bio-secure environment. West Indies are scheduled to arrive in England on June 9 and will play three Tests, starting July 8, 16 and 24 respectively.
"It’s an incredibly challenging but, at the same time, very rewarding project,” Elworthy said on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast’s The Cricket Show. "What we are trying to achieve here is something that has never been done before."
Elworthy, however, said that they have also been in touch with the cricket boards of Australia, Pakistan and Ireland to work out a schedule.
"There has been a huge amount of work done. The West Indies are the first team to arrive here but, at the same time, we hope to have Australia, Pakistan and Ireland come this summer," he said.
"We have been speaking to them, we’ve been in weekly communication with all of them but, in this particular case, more extensively with the West Indies because their Test matches are about five weeks away."
There have been concerns over the COVID-19 situation, with three West Indies players even refusing to tour. However, Elworthy said he's confident with the arrangements.
"We’re very confident and comfortable with the fact we’ve got a plan in place to deliver these bio-secure matches behind closed doors – in the most safe and secure way."
Australia, Pakistan and Ireland were originally scheduled to tour England in July, August and September respectively before the COVID-19 crisis.
