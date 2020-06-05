Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

ECB In Talks With Australia, Pakistan and Ireland for Series in England

Australia, Pakistan and Ireland were originally scheduled to tour England in July, August and September respectively

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
ECB In Talks With Australia, Pakistan and Ireland for Series in England

Now that the West Indies tour of England is almost confirmed, England and Wales Cricket Board are looking to invite Australia, Pakistan and Ireland for re-arranged series in the coming months.

ECB’s director of special projects, Steve Elworthy said the board's focus now lies on achieving 'something never done before': arrange a series (against West Indies) in a bio-secure environment. West Indies are scheduled to arrive in England on June 9 and will play three Tests, starting July 8, 16 and 24 respectively.

"It’s an incredibly challenging but, at the same time, very rewarding project,” Elworthy said on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast’s The Cricket Show. "What we are trying to achieve here is something that has never been done before."

Elworthy, however, said that they have also been in touch with the cricket boards of Australia, Pakistan and Ireland to work out a schedule.

"There has been a huge amount of work done. The West Indies are the first team to arrive here but, at the same time, we hope to have Australia, Pakistan and Ireland come this summer," he said.

"We have been speaking to them, we’ve been in weekly communication with all of them but, in this particular case, more extensively with the West Indies because their Test matches are about five weeks away."

There have been concerns over the COVID-19 situation, with three West Indies players even refusing to tour. However, Elworthy said he's confident with the arrangements.

"We’re very confident and comfortable with the fact we’ve got a plan in place to deliver these bio-secure matches behind closed doors – in the most safe and secure way."

Australia, Pakistan and Ireland were originally scheduled to tour England in July, August and September respectively before the COVID-19 crisis.

australiacricketecbEnglandirelandPakistancSteve ElworthyWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more