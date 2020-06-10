In a latest development, the England and Wales Cricket Board is now in discussion with the BCCI and Cricket South Africa for a women’s tri-series this summer, ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said.
Speaking on the Tuffers and Vaughan podcast, Harrison shed light on how the board is working hard to get women's cricket back on track after the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Ultimately, we will get some international cricket, all being well. The plan is to get some international cricket for the England team later this summer. We’re talking to the BCCI and Cricket South Africa about bringing their women’s teams over to play a tri-series.
“So we’ve something to celebrate with the women’s game, in September this year. We’re desperate to continue the momentum, the growth in the women’s game which has been so astonishing in the last few years,” he said.
He was quick to point that the COVID environment in the nations agreeing to visit plays as big a role as the situation in England.
“There’s a huge amount of work going on but we’re not controlling every part of this decision. One of the things that has become clear about this crisis is when you’re dealing with international teams, you’re dealing with the COVID environment here and overseas as well.
“If we were in the eye of the storm a few weeks ago, in this country, it very much now looks like that has moved to the subcontinent where they’re experiencing their very tough moment with this pandemic. And hopefully, they can get over that quickly which will enable us to bring the team over.
“Hopefully we continue to make progress in defeating this virus and we can have a good tri-series with India and South Africa towards the end of the summer.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ECB in Talks With India & South Africa for Women's Tri-series in September
In a latest development, the England and Wales Cricket Board is now in discussion with the BCCI and Cricket South Africa for a women’s tri-series this summer, ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings