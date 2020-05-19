Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ECB Introduces Retainer System For Domestic Women Players

The ECB is going to offer retainer contracts to domestic female players after the initial plan of handing out 40 new contracts was put on hold.

Cricketnext Staff |May 19, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
According to The Cricketer, the new contracts deal was to come in effect from May 1, but now the offer of 13-month contracts will start from October 1.

Meanwhile, a retainer system will be introduced, starting June 1, whose details are yet to be discussed, but the money offered will be lesser than that of the original contracts.

The players part of the deal will have four media commitments for their regional hubs, and also undertake ECBs strength and conditioning courses and courses on anti-corruption and anti-doping.

To add to this, if any domestic competition is held, the players will be paid to play.

About 300 players were informed about this decision on Thursday through video-conferencing.

Chief Executive Tom Harrison also told the players that the initial proposed investment of £20million won't be possible, looking at the current economic situation.

If cricket does not resume this year, English cricket could lose as much as 380 million pounds, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As far as the men's game is concerned, the ECB has already created a 61 million pound rescue package for the 18 county sides and has been offering grants and loans to recreational clubs, impacted by the outbreak.

Harrison also claimed that The Hundred, which has now been postponed to next year, was expected to make a profit of 11 million pounds.

