Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

ECB Receive Offers From NZC, CA to Host England Domestic Games

With England suspending all forms of professional cricket till July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board has received offers from their Australian and New Zealand counterparts, helping them host their domestic games -- county as well as List A.

IANS |April 25, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
ECB Receive Offers From NZC, CA to Host England Domestic Games

With England suspending all forms of professional cricket till July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board has received offers from their Australian and New Zealand counterparts, helping them host their domestic games -- county as well as List A.

"We've had offers as far away as Australia and New Zealand. Those offers are on the table," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison told BBC Sport.

"I haven't had anything from Abu Dhabi, but that's not to say the offer hasn't been made," he added.

The ECB had previously announced that no cricket would be played until May 28 but that date has now been an extended in view of the prevailing situation getting worse in the United Kingdom.

Harrison also said the board was also thinking about hosting cricket in empty stadiums.

"Inevitably, behind closed doors does change the venue allocation and the mindset. It goes from taking the game around the country to give fans a chance to see England in their back yard. That shifts because there's no-one seeing England play live at all," he said.

"You can see what other sports are considering: allocating neutral venues for all matches and then playing in those. That's the lens we're putting on this. What's the minimum number of grounds we need for our desired international schedule and how to cater for that," he added.

The three-Test tour of West Indies to England – slated to be held in June -- as well as the Indian women team's tour of England -- consisting of four ODIs and two T20Is from June 24 to July 9 -- have been postponed.

The domestic season in England has also been delayed besides the nine rounds of county games that stands cancelled at the moment due to COVID-19 pandemic.

coronaviruscountyecb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more