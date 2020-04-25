ECB Receive Offers From NZC, CA to Host England Domestic Games
With England suspending all forms of professional cricket till July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board has received offers from their Australian and New Zealand counterparts, helping them host their domestic games -- county as well as List A.
