ECB Rejects Possibility of England Players Returning Home Before IPL 2021 Ends

The Covid-19 scare in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has dampened the spirit of the authorities and the fans. On Monday, May 3, the cricket fraternity was dealt with a massive blow as two Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketers, including the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, tested positive for Covid-19.

This was followed by another news that reported that three of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members returned with positive results. The two members who tested positive are bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner. Amidthe rising Covid-19 cases among the players and the support staff, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has cleared the stance stating that they won’t force any of the England players to withdraw their names from the tournament.

The statement by ECB came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the T20 Championship will go as per the plan and the Covid-19 cases won’t pose any problem in the conductof the tournament. ECB has asserted that any England playerwhowish to withdraw their names from the tournament will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine period before they can return home.

At present, 11 England players are playing in India whileparticipating in IPL 2021. The players include Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam and Tom Curran, Moeen, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, and Dawid Malan.“We continue to monitor and communicate with our players and staff currently in India. In terms of continued participation, it will be a decision taken by each individual. We acknowledge these are challenging times and our thoughts are with the people of India,” said an ECB spokesperson.

Though the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalorescheduled on Monday in Ahmedabad was postponed, IPL 2021 will go ahead as per the plan from Tuesday with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

