Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Olten CC

94/8 (10.0)

Olten CC
v/s
Winterthur CC
Winterthur CC*

75/8 (10.0)

Olten CC beat Winterthur CC by 19 runs
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Bengal Tigers CC

157/4 (20.0)

Bengal Tigers CC
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC*

55/6 (10.0)

Vantaa CC need 103 runs in 60 balls at 10.3 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

1ST INN

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club *

90 (19.4)

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club
v/s
Empire CC
Empire CC

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

ECB Reports Zero Positive Cases Ahead of West Indies Series

England’s 30-man training group for the upcoming three-test series against West Indies returned no positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
ECB Reports Zero Positive Cases Ahead of West Indies Series

England’s 30-man training group for the upcoming three-test series against West Indies returned no positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The ECB said in a statement here that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been delayed in joining the squad after he had a precautionary test for COVID-19 when a member of his household felt unwell last weekend. The result of that test is expected to be announced on Thursday.The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by games in Manchester.

ALSO READ | It’s a Bit Different & Bit Weird, But We’ll Have to Get Used to: Mark Wood on Training in Bio-secure Bubble

England will then host Pakistan in three tests and three Twenty20 internationals starting on July 30 but doubts remain over whether the tour can go ahead after the Pakistan Cricket Board said 10 of their players tested positive for the virus.

On the other hand, recreational cricket is not resuming in England for now. Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised UK Prime Minister and self-confessed "village cricketer" Boris Johnson on Tuesday over the "nonsense" of upholding the ban on the recreational game due to the coronavirus.

Social tennis and golf are now allowed in England, but amateur cricketers continue to wait beyond the boundary.

"We're still working on ways to make cricket more COVID-secure, but we can't change the guidance yet," Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday as he announced an easing of virus restrictions on pubs and restaurants.

coronavirusEngland vs West IndiesJofra Archermark woods

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more