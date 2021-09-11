India vs England: ECB Set to Incur a Loss of Around 20 Million Pounds After Cancellation of Fifth Test

Following the cancellation of the fifth and final Test match between England and India, it is being reported that the England and Wales Cricket Board are likely to incur a loss with an estimated amount close to 20 million pounds. Whereas the Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC) is set to face a financial setback with an estimated loss of close of 1 million pounds.

LCCC CEO Daniel Gidney talking about the cancellation of the Test said that he feels “gutted and devastated" as it will have a significant financial implication along with an impact to the reputation of the prestigious Old Trafford venue.

“Obviously there are significant financial implications. We have reputation issues as well, I mean, Old Trafford has a proud history of hosting Test cricket going back to over 100 years. We are absolutely gutted and devastated," Gidney told Skysports.

“I feel for all our staffs, suppliers, stakeholders, partners and sponsors and our guests today.

“But above all the ticket holders, everybody who has spent their hard money amid the difficulties of the pandemic over the last few months, who have been desperate to watch a fantastic game of cricket and unfortunately they can’t do that and on behalf of Lancashire cricket club, I am truly sorry that those fans have been left so disappointed.”

A full refund to the ticket holders has been promised by the LCCC CEO Gidney.

Meanwhile, Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has blamed a ‘more relaxed bubble’ for the covid outbreak in the Indian camp that forced the final Test between India and England, scheduled to begin on Friday, get cancelled in the eleventh hour due. Assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive a few days after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had tested positive.

“They have enjoyed a more relaxed bubble here in the UK and ultimately that is how Covid has got into the camp — but it is too easy for us to preach to the India team to play the game on the back of a round of negative PCR tests and double vaccinations," said Hussain in his column for Daily Mail.

Hussain went on to add that the Indian cricketers for deciding not to play the fifth Test as life inside the bio-bubble is very tough.

“I don’t blame the players (for not playing the fifth Test) because I experienced similar environments last summer. If someone had asked me to do a few extra days last September, I would have shown resistance, and I was just doing a few weeks here and there.

“Yes, these players are handsomely paid but that does not make the hotel isolation any easier."

