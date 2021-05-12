- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
ECB Suffered Losses Worth 16.1 Million Pounds Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
The turnover fell by 21 million pounds to 207 million pounds as a result of the postponement of The Hundred, a new franchise-based league in which the ECB has invested heavily, as well as the cost of staging bio-secure tournaments.
- Reuters
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 9:40 AM IST
The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday reported a loss of 16.1 million pounds ($22.78 million) in the past year after its finances took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The turnover fell by 21 million pounds to 207 million pounds as a result of the postponement of The Hundred, a new franchise-based league in which the ECB has invested heavily, as well as the cost of staging bio-secure tournaments.
IPL 2021: Five Most Expensive Overs In This Season
Across the sport, including the ECB and first-class counties, revenue losses were over 100 million pounds, although a worst-case scenario was avoided by successfully hosting a full programme of international cricket last summer.
England’s men’s side welcomed the West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia between July and September last year, while the women’s team hosted West Indies in September.
“This has been a challenging year but by being able to stage international cricket and by taking decisive action early in the pandemic, we have been able to support the network and avoid a far worse financial scenario,” Scott Smith, Chief Financial Officer of the ECB, said in a statement.
“There remains considerable uncertainty over the year ahead, but we hope that delivering another full summer of cricket – and with crowds beginning to return – we are able to protect the revenue we need to invest in growing our game.”
The 16.1 million pounds loss follows a profit of 6.5 million pounds the previous year.
The ECB reduced costs by stopping planned investments, furloughing staff, reducing pay from April to October and redundancy, which resulted employees being cut to 331 from 389.
England’s men’s team faces New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India starting this June, while the women’s side hosts India and New Zealand.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking