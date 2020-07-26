ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament ECB Blues vs Ajman Alubond – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020

ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
ECB vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
July 26 – 7:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
ECB vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind, Abdul Shakoor
ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chirag Suri (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Usman, Sapandeep Singh
ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa (VICE CAPTAIN), Ameer Hamza
ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah
ECB vs AAD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
ECB Blues : Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Kashif Daud.
Ajman Alubond : Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza
