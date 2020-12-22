- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
ECB vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Best Picks / ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Captain / ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 22, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
ECB vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Blues have been in form in the Emirates D20 2020 league. The team have occupied the second spot of the league. Currently, they have 14 points and seven wins from nine matches. The team most recently defeated Abu Dhabi by 32 runs.
The Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 22 at the ICC Academy, Dubai. The outing will commence from 2:30 PM IST.
Ajmon Alubond, on the contrary, are at second last spot on the Emirates D20 2020 point table. The team only have one win to their credit out of eight matches. In the latest match, the team was beaten by Sharjah by six wickets.
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond: Live Streaming
Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond can be watched online on FanCode.
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond: Live Score / Scorecard
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond: Match Details
Tuesday, December 22 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
ECB vs AJM, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond:
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond Captain: Aryan Lakra
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond vice-captain: Rameez Shahzad
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond wicketkeeper: Viritya Aravind, Abdul Shakoor
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond batsmen: Asif Khan, Ali Shan Sharafu, Basil Hameed
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond all-rounders: Rameez Shahzad (VC), Waheed Ahmed, Aryan Lakra (C)
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond bowlers: Sharif Asadullah, Zahoor Khan-I, Karthik Meiyappan
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues probable lineup against Ajmon Alubond: Vriitya Aravind (W/K), Ali Shan Sharafu, Basil Hameed (C), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan-I, Muhammad Farazuddin
ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Ajmon Alubond probable lineup vs ECB Blues: Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (W/K), Anand Kumar, Asif Khan, Amjad Gul, Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Piya, Zubair Zuhaib, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar
