ECB vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Blues have been in form in the Emirates D20 2020 league. The team have occupied the second spot of the league. Currently, they have 14 points and seven wins from nine matches. The team most recently defeated Abu Dhabi by 32 runs.

The Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues vs Ajmon Alubond match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 22 at the ICC Academy, Dubai. The outing will commence from 2:30 PM IST.

Ajmon Alubond, on the contrary, are at second last spot on the Emirates D20 2020 point table. The team only have one win to their credit out of eight matches. In the latest match, the team was beaten by Sharjah by six wickets.

Tuesday, December 22 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, ECB Blues probable lineup against Ajmon Alubond: Vriitya Aravind (W/K), Ali Shan Sharafu, Basil Hameed (C), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan-I, Muhammad Farazuddin

ECB vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Ajmon Alubond probable lineup vs ECB Blues: Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (W/K), Anand Kumar, Asif Khan, Amjad Gul, Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Piya, Zubair Zuhaib, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar