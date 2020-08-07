Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

219 (70.3)

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Emirates D10 Tournament ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 7, 2020

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ECB vs FPV Dream11 Best Picks / ECB vs FPV Dream11 Captain / ECB vs FPV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 7, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Emirates D10 Tournament ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 7, 2020

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

ECB vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

ECB vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECB vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament Match Details

August 7 – 10:00 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

ECB vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: V Aravind

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Batsmen: B Hameed, L Hazrat, C Suri (CAPTAIN)

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team All-rounders: W Muhammad, R Mustafa (VICE CAPTAIN), A Khan

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Bowlers: A Raza, S Sharma, H Khalid and A Shetty

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

ECB Blues : R Mustafa, V Aravind, C Suri, M Boota, M Usman, S Ahmad, K Daud, T Ali, A Raza, A Javed and J Siddique

Fujairah Pacific Ventures : F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, R Gull, S Ali, F Amin, U Munir, I Sait, I Haider, M Rashid, F Al Hashmi.

Follow @CricketNext for more

https://twitter.com/cricketnext

dream11ECB vs FPV live scoreEmirates D10 TournamentEmirates D10 Tournament Live ScoreEmirates D10 Tournament Live StreamingEmirates D10 Tournament Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more