ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Emirates D10 Tournament ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 7, 2020

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
ECB vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
ECB vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ECB vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament Match Details
August 7 – 10:00 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
ECB vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: V Aravind
ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Batsmen: B Hameed, L Hazrat, C Suri (CAPTAIN)
ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team All-rounders: W Muhammad, R Mustafa (VICE CAPTAIN), A Khan
ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Bowlers: A Raza, S Sharma, H Khalid and A Shetty
ECB vs FPV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
ECB Blues : R Mustafa, V Aravind, C Suri, M Boota, M Usman, S Ahmad, K Daud, T Ali, A Raza, A Javed and J Siddique
Fujairah Pacific Ventures : F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, R Gull, S Ali, F Amin, U Munir, I Sait, I Haider, M Rashid, F Al Hashmi.
