ECB vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The top team, ECB Blues will take on the undefeated Fujairah Pacific Ventures in a blockbuster clash in the ongoing Emirates D20 series 2020 today. ECB have won five out of the six games played, with their only loss coming at the hands of FUJ. On the other hand, FUJ have won all five matches they have played so far and are at the second position in the points table only because of a slightly lower run-rate than ECB. ECB would be looking to avenge their previous loss here, while FUJ will try to extend their unbeaten run and claim the top spot. The match will be played at 2:30 pm IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

ECB vs FUJ Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Match Details

December 17 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

ECB vs FUJ Emirates D20, ECB Blues probable playing 11 against Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan

ECB vs FUJ Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable playing 11 against ECB Blues: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Singh (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Aayan Khan, Akif Raja, Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao