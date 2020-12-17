- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
ECB vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ECB vs FUJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ECB vs FUJ Dream11 Best Picks / ECB vs FUJ Dream11 Captain / ECB vs FUJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 17, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
ECB vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The top team, ECB Blues will take on the undefeated Fujairah Pacific Ventures in a blockbuster clash in the ongoing Emirates D20 series 2020 today. ECB have won five out of the six games played, with their only loss coming at the hands of FUJ. On the other hand, FUJ have won all five matches they have played so far and are at the second position in the points table only because of a slightly lower run-rate than ECB. ECB would be looking to avenge their previous loss here, while FUJ will try to extend their unbeaten run and claim the top spot. The match will be played at 2:30 pm IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
ECB vs FUJ Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures Live Streaming
All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.
ECB vs FUJ Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ECB vs FUJ Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Match Details
December 17 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
Emirates D20 ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Emirates D20 ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures captain: Aryan Lakra
Emirates D20 ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad
Emirates D20 ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
Emirates D20 ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures batsmen: CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan
Emirates D20 ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures all-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Aayan Khan, Rohan Mustafa
Emirates D20 ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Laqman Hazrat, Karthik Meiyappan
ECB vs FUJ Emirates D20, ECB Blues probable playing 11 against Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan
ECB vs FUJ Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable playing 11 against ECB Blues: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Singh (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Aayan Khan, Akif Raja, Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking