ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
ECB vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
ECB vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard
ECB vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details
July 29 – 7:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
ECB vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind
ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Umair Ali (CAPTAIN)
ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani (VICE CAPTAIN), Kashif Daud, Ali Anwaar
ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh
ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
ECB Blues : Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Matiullah Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan.
Sharjah Bukhatir XI : Fayyaz Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Hafeez Rehman, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwar, Nathan Shibu
