ECB vs SHA Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 2nd semifinal of the Emirates D20 will see ECB Blues face-off with Sharjah Bukhatir XI. ECB undoubtedly have the upper hand here given their impressive performance in the group stage. They won seven out of the ten matches, making them the second-best team in the fray. On the other hand, Sharjah won five matches in the group stage and finished third in the points table. They have lost both of their encounters with ECB in the tournament, which is a cause of concern for them. Despite the odds, they would certainly give everything to reverse the trend. The match will be played at 9:30 pm IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

ECB vs SHA Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Live Streaming

All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ECB vs SHA Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECB vs SHA Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Match Details

December 23 – 09:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

Emirates D20 ECB vs SHA Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI

Emirates D20 ECB vs SHA Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI captain: Umair Ali

Emirates D20 ECB vs SHA Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI vice-captain: Basil Hameed

Emirates D20 ECB vs SHA Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Emirates D20 ECB vs SHA Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI batsmen: CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani

Emirates D20 ECB vs SHA Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI all-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali, Ansh Tandon

Emirates D20 ECB vs SHA Dream11 team for ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI bowlers: Krishan Paul, Hafeez Rahman, Karthik Meiyappan

ECB vs SHA Emirates D20, ECB Blues probable playing 11 against Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan

ECB vs SHA Emirates D20, Sharjah Bukhatir XI probable playing 11 against ECB Blues: Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Fayyaz Ahmed (WK), Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Sayed Badiuzzama, Yuvraj Barua, Arslan Javed, Faisal Khan Baraki, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul