ECB vs SHA Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECB Blues will take on Sharjah Bukhatir XI in the 13th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 series. This is the first time the two teams will meet in the tournament. ECB’s perfect run was snapped in the previous game against Fujairah Pacific Ventures as they failed to defend their total of 135 runs. They currently hold the second spot in the points table with three wins in four games. SHA have won two out of three matches so far and a win could see them surpass their opponents ECB in the team standings. ECB would try to make sure that doesn’t happen. The match will be played at 2:30 pm IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

December 15 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

ECB vs SHA Emirates D20, ECB Blues probable playing 11 against Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan

ECB vs SHA Emirates D20, Sharjah Bukhatir XI probable playing 11 against ECB Blues: Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Sayed Badiuzzama, Yuvraj Barua, Arslan Javed, Faisal Khan Baraki, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul