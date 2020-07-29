Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 43, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 July, 2020

1ST INN

Empire CC *

21/1 (5.0)

Empire CC
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

Empire CC elected to bat

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ECB vs TAD Dream11 Best Picks / ECB vs TAD Dream11 Captain / ECB vs TAD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 29, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

ECB vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

ECB vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECB vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details

July 29 – 9:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

ECB vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Rameez Shahzad, Chirag Suri, Ali Abid

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Graeme Cremer, Rohan Mustafa (CAPTAIN), Kashif Daud, Ghulam Farid

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Vinayak Vijayan (VICE CAPTAIN), Ahmed Raza , Jalal Bhukari

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

ECB Blues : Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Matiullah Khan, Arsalan Javed, Kashif Daud.

Team Abu Dhabi : Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Khalid Mahmood, Usama H Shah, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Aryan Lakra, Noor Khan, Vinayak Vijayan, Ghulan Farid, Ali Abid

