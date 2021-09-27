ECC T10 2021: Romania’s Pavel Florin Boundary Celebrations Reminds Fans of S Sreesanth

Cricket is one of the most followed sports around the world and the game is fast making inroads in other parts of the world with several versions of its shortest format. While fans of the sport get emotionally involved and their passionate zeal knows no bounds, however, at times cricketers too display their emotions and express it on the field.

One such incident happened in the ongoing European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 tournament, when Romania’s Florin Pavel made headlines for his on-field antics in the game against Hungary on Wednesday. Florin is already an internet sensation and is known for his unique bowling action that went viral during the previous ECL 2019-20 season. However, the 42-year-old grabbed headlines for different reasons, batting at No. 11, he smashed his first boundary of the tournament. While a tail ender hitting a boundary or a six is not new, but Florin’s celebration after he successfully dispatched the ball across the boundary was the talking point of the match.

He moved across his off-stump to hit the ball towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary. To celebrate his incredible shot, the all-rounder swiftly went down on one knee and swirled his bat around before walking off with his non-striking partner at the end of the innings. Florin even shared a short video clip of his celebration on Twitter, which garnered close to 49,000 views on the microblogging site.

Watch it here:

it’s my first boundaryin the European Cricket Championship so a celebration is needed !!! @EuropeanCricket #cricket pic.twitter.com/CQI4bRNSib— Pavel Florin (@PavelFlorin13) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Pavel’s celebration was reminiscent of Indian pacer S Sreesanth’s famous antics in the Test match against South Africa in 2006-07. Sreesanth, who was known for his aggressive approach had exchanged a few words on the pitch with the Protean fast bowler Andre Nel during the first Test in Johannesburg. After facing a few bouncers Sreesanth hit the pacer for a six over the long-on, he then followed by stepping out of his crease and to do a dance with his bat. While Sreesanth may remember that six, however, his celebration after it remains memorable for cricket fans to this day.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here