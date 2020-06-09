ECC vs GHC Dream11 Predictions, Finnish Premier League - T20, Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECC vs GHC Dream11 Predictions, Finnish Premier League - T20|Empire CC (ECC) will play host to Greater Helsinki CC (GHC) in their upcoming Finnish T20 League fixture on Tuesday June 9. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm at Kerava National Cricket Ground.
As far as the performance is concerned, ECC has played only one match in the series till now and has managed to be on the winning side of it. The team currently stands at the third position with two points in its kitty. In their previous outing, Empire CC had defeated Bengal Tigers CC by 10 runs.
GHC, on the other hand, has not won any match till now. They are placed at number six with zero points. The only match that they have played was against KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti, which they lost by a margin of 6 wickets
Finnish Premier League - T20, ECC vs GHC Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
The weather is cloudy today, but chances of rain are negligible. The pitch here is less favourable for batsmen.
Here is the Empire CC vs Greater Helsinki CC Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Finnish Premier League - T20 Dream 11 Prediction ECC vs GHC Captain: A Sher
Finnish Premier League - T20 Dream 11 Prediction ECC vs GHC Vice-Captain: Z Rehman
Finnish Premier League - T20 Dream 11 Prediction ECC vs GHC Wicket-keeper: J Scamans, A Attiqe
Finnish Premier League - T20 Dream 11 Prediction ECC vs GHC Batting line-up: M Imran, V Padhaal, G Nazir, C Shabbir
Finnish Premier League - T20 Dream 11 Prediction ECC vs GHC All-Rounders: A Sher, Z Rehman
Finnish Premier League - T20 Prediction ECC vs GHC Bowling attack: A Ghafar, K Bhatnagar, N Shahid
Finnish Premier League - T20 Empire CC probable XI vs Greater Helsinki CC: Vanraaj Padhaal, Zeerak Ijaz, Jonathan Scamans, Richard Savage, Shoaib Qureshi, Muhammad Imran, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Abdul Ghafar, Raaz Mohammad and Kushagra Bhatnagar.
Finnish Premier League - T20 Greater Helsinki CC probable XI vs Empire CC: Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad and Ronald Peter.
