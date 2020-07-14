ECC vs HCC Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League 2020 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Empire CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Empire CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.
ECC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
ECC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 Match Details
July 14 – 8:00 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.
ECC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 My Dream11 Team
ECC vs HCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans
ECC vs HCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Imran, Khalid Rahman, Vanraaj Padhaal
ECC vs HCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zakiullah Kamal (VICE CAPTAIN), Amjad Sher (CAPTAIN), Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasheb Tambe
ECC vs HCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Obaidullah Sadiqui, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Adnan Syed
ECC vs HCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Empire CC Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Richard Savage, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar
Helsinki CC Zahidullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Aniketh Pushthay, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Maneesh Chauhan
