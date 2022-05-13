ECC vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match, May 13, 04:30 PM IST

ECC vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Evergreen Cricket Club and Hisingens:

Evergreen Cricket Club and Hisingens will go up against each other in the third quarter-final match on Friday at the Landskrona Cricket Club. The two teams delivered contrasting performances in the T10 Championship.

Hisingens couldn’t make a good impact in the league games. They lost as many as six matches from their eight league games. With just six points, the team finished at the second-last place in the Group B points table. Hisingens will start the Friday game as underdogs. They were beaten by Ariana CC in their last fixture by 99 runs.

Evergreen Cricket Club, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022. They have won all eight league games to occupy the pole position in the Group A standings. Evergreen batters are in a sublime form in the league. They are the favorites to lift the cup this year.

Ahead of the match between Evergreen Cricket Club and Hisingens, here is everything you need to know:

ECC vs HSG Telecast

Evergreen Cricket Club vs Hisingens game will not be telecast in India

ECC vs HSG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ECC vs HSG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 04:30 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

ECC vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Muhammad Qadeer

Vice-Captain - Shahid Sarwar

Suggested Playing XI for ECC vs HSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saqib Latif

Batters: Naresh Reddy, Shahid Sarwar, Nithin Ramakrishna

All-rounders: Umar Nawaz, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Awais Naeem

Bowlers: Santosh Nalge, Vaibhav Joshi, Muhammad Qadeer

ECC vs HSG Probable XIs:

Evergreen Cricket Club: Awais Naeem, Haris Idrees, Ahmer Ali (wk), Saqib Latif, Shahid Sarwar, Muhammad Abdullah, Umar Nawaz, Basit Abdul, Rajeev Ranjan Swain, Muhammad Qadeer, Imran Razzaq Kiyani

Hisingens: Santosh Nalge, Shankar Padmanabhan, Gokul Seenivasan, Nithin Ramakrishna, Nizam Shahul, Rakesh Srikanth, Ravikumar Nanjundaswamy, Chaitanya Kilari, Sudheer Apparao, Vaibhav Joshi, Naresh Reddy

