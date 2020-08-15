ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Belgium Exiles CC vs Liege CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium | The European Cricket League (ECL) has signed a long-term partnership with Cricket Belgium ensuring that the Belgian domestic champion club will now be invited to the ECL - the Champions League of European cricket. “The passion and professionalism Hassan Shah and his team at Cricket Belgium have brought to European cricket in recent years has been phenomenal,” said Daniel Weston, founder of the European Cricket League. Chairman of Cricket Belgium, Hassan Shah, said: "Cricket Belgium is extremely excited to become part of the ECL family. All Belgian clubs and fans are pumped at the news and are looking forward to the second edition of this mega cricket happening in Europe.The signing follows closely on the back of the dates announcement for the second staging of the European Cricket League (ECL20) from May 31 to June 7, 2020. ECL20 promises to be even bigger and better. Due to huge interest and demand for the competition, ECL20 will expand its number of champion teams - spread over eight days of exciting fast-paced T10 action.
ECC vs LCC ECS T10 Belgium Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
ECC vs LCC ECS T10 Belgium Live Score/Scorecard
ECC vs LCC ECS T10 Belgium Match Details
August 15 – 4:30 PM IST from Belgium Oval Ground
ECC vs LCC ECS T10 Belgium My Dream11 Team
ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sultan Diwan Ali
ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Umair Rafi Butt, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Zoheeb Hussain (VICE CAPTAIN)
ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ali Hassan Ghuman (CAPTAIN), Adnan Razaaq, Faisal Mehmood, Furkaan Ullah Hussain Khail
ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Asif Khan, Sohail Kalim, Fahad Zadran
ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Exiles CC : Sultan Diwan Ali, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Sulaiman Muhammad, Zoheeb Hussain, Waqas Ali Raja, Faisal Mehmood, Sohail Kalim, Soheel Hussain, Zadran Fahad, Imtiaz Hussain, Ehsanullah Babar
Liege CC : Umair Rafi Butt, Mohamad Tazanfar Ghuman, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Asif Khan, Furkaan Ullah Hussain Khail, Adnan Razaaq, Aamir Nadeem, Banujan Anton Sanjeeva, Yasir Mehmood.
ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Belgium Exiles CC vs Liege CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020
ECC vs LCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ECC vs LCC Dream11 Best Picks / ECC vs LCC Dream11 Captain / ECC vs LCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
