ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 Empire CC vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ECC vs SKK Dream11 Best Picks / ECC vs SKK Dream11 Captain / ECC vs SKK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 Empire CC vs SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League - T20 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Helsinki CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Helsinki CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.

ECC vs SKK Finnish Premier League - T20 Live Streaming Details

Live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

ECC vs SKK Finnish Premier League - T20 Match Details

June 22 – 8:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

ECC vs SKK Finnish Premier League - T20 My Dream11 Team

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Vanraaj Padhaal, Qaiser Siddique, Peter Gallagher, Muhammad Imran

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe (VICE CAPTAIN), Atif Rasheed (CAPTAIN)

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Abdul Ghaffar, Raja Waqas, Yathu Vijayaratnam

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Empire CC Vanraaj Padhaal (wk), Zeerak Ijaz, Jonathan Scamans (c), Richard Savage, Yasir Ali/Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Shoaib Qureshi, Ravi Kumar/Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Mohammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Abdul Ghaffar.

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti Nathan Collins, Jordan O’Brien, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Raja Waqas, Qaiser Siddiqui (c), Areeb Quadir (wk), Yathu Vijayaratnam, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran.

