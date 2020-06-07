ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 Empire CC vs SKK Rapids - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 | With members hailing from Finland, England, West Indies, Germany, India, Holland, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka, Empire CC are the only club in Finland that could field a team with 11 different nationalities in the line-up. Key Players are Captain Raghavendra Sathyanarayana and Mahesh Tambe can be a match winner, all-rounder - 370 runs & 37 wkts last season - took 3 /19 in 4 in last game.
SKK Rapids founded in 1994, one of the most, if not the most successful club in Finland, SKK has won a host of trophies in recent seasons. Won both their T20 encounters this week reasonably convincingly. Key Players are Captain Areeb Quadir a game changer, wk/batsman and the 3rd top run scorer for the club and Ateef Rasheed, explosive six hitter, useful bowler on his day, all round potential, impressive display in t20 wins, top scoring with 41 & 3/18 (T20)
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Match Details
Match Details Sunday, 07 June 2020 from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland Match Timings: 13:00:00 CEST | 16:30:00 IST
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 weather report
Pitch Type: Astro Weather Conditions Expected: Partly Sunny
Live Streaming: European Cricket Network and Cricket Finland live broadcast the Finnish Ten10 League
ECC vs SKK Finnish T10 League 2020 My Dream11 Team
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: A Abdul Quadir, J Scamans
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: J Goodwin, M Tambe, A Sher
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Q Siddique, P Gallagher, Z Ijaz
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Y Vijayaratnam, A Ghaffar, S Tahir Qureshi
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Empire CC:V Padhaal, AB Ghafar, J Scamans, R Savage, M Tambe, A Sher, R Muhammad, ST Qureshi, R Sathyanarayana, SG Srinivasan, Z Ijaz.
SKK Rapids: Ja Keravan Krikett: A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 Empire CC vs SKK Rapids - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ECC Dream11 Team / SKK Rapids Dream11 Team / SKK Dream11 Team / Empire CC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings