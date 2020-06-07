Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 Empire CC vs SKK Rapids - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ECC Dream11 Team / SKK Rapids Dream11 Team / SKK Dream11 Team / Empire CC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 Empire CC vs SKK Rapids - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 | With members hailing from Finland, England, West Indies, Germany, India, Holland, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka, Empire CC are the only club in Finland that could field a team with 11 different nationalities in the line-up. Key Players are Captain Raghavendra Sathyanarayana and Mahesh Tambe can be a match winner, all-rounder - 370 runs & 37 wkts last season - took 3 /19 in 4 in last game.

SKK Rapids founded in 1994, one of the most, if not the most successful club in Finland, SKK has won a host of trophies in recent seasons. Won both their T20 encounters this week reasonably convincingly. Key Players are Captain Areeb Quadir a game changer, wk/batsman and the 3rd top run scorer for the club and Ateef Rasheed, explosive six hitter, useful bowler on his day, all round potential, impressive display in t20 wins, top scoring with 41 & 3/18 (T20)

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Match Details

Match Details Sunday, 07 June 2020 from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava, Finland Match Timings: 13:00:00 CEST | 16:30:00 IST

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T10 League 2020 weather report

Pitch Type: Astro Weather Conditions Expected: Partly Sunny

Live Streaming: European Cricket Network and Cricket Finland live broadcast the Finnish Ten10 League

ECC vs SKK Finnish T10 League 2020 My Dream11 Team

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team  Wicketkeeper: A Abdul Quadir, J Scamans

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: J Goodwin, M Tambe, A Sher

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team  Batsmen: Q Siddique, P Gallagher, Z Ijaz

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team  Bowlers: Y Vijayaratnam, A Ghaffar, S Tahir Qureshi

ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Empire CC:V Padhaal, AB Ghafar, J Scamans, R Savage, M Tambe, A Sher, R Muhammad, ST Qureshi, R Sathyanarayana, SG Srinivasan, Z Ijaz.

SKK Rapids: Ja Keravan Krikett: A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah

ECC vs SKKECC vs SKK dream11ECC vs SKK dream11 predictionECC vs SKK dream11 teamECC vs SKK dream11 top picksecc vs skk live matchecc vs skk live scoresecc vs skk live streamingecc vs skk live telecast in indiafinnish t10 leagueFinnish T10 League 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more