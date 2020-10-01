- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedMatch Ended174/6(20.0) RR 8.7
KOL
RAJ137/9(20.0) RR 8.7
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
HYD
DEL147/7(20.0) RR 8.1
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt Could Be Top Draws For IPL Women's Challenger Series
World no.1 T20 bowler Ecclestone and dashing batswoman Danni Wyatt, both of whom played in the 2019 edition, are expected to be top draws, while others like Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross could also find spots in the Challenger Series.
- PTI
- Updated: October 1, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Top England cricketers including Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt are expected to feature in the much-awaited Women’s Challenger series in the UAE after the ECB expressed its willingness to issue No Objection Certificates (NOC), provided it is satisfied with the COVID-19 protocols. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has no problems in allowing its women players to participate in the women’s “mini-IPL”, set to be held from November 4 to 9.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Even though the BCCI is yet to come out with an official confirmation on the dates of the three-team tournament or quarantine requirements, it is expected that the players will be flying to the UAE by the second week of October and will undergo a six-day mandatory quarantine period on arrival unless the health safety rules change. World no.1 T20 bowler Ecclestone and dashing batswoman Danni Wyatt, both of whom played in the 2019 edition, are expected to be top draws, while others like Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross could also find spots in the Challenger Series.
ALSO READ: SHANE WARNE GIVES AN UPDATE ON BEN STOKES.
Women’s cricket in India had come to a grinding halt because of COVID-19 pandemic and there was a lot of criticism directed at the BCCI even though president Sourav Ganguly had consistently maintained that the three-team tournament — featuring Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will certainly take place. The four matches of the event are likely to be held in Sharjah or Dubai considering that Abu Dhabi has separate quarantine rules.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 1230 Sep, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches