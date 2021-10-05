ECI vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match 16 between Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Rocks, October 5, 06:00 pm IST

ECI vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Eastern Cape Linyathi and Rocks: Eastern Cape Iinyathi will take on Rocks in match 16 of the ongoing CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 on Tuesday, October 5. The game will be hosted at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa, and is slated to commence at 06:00 PM IST.

Both sides have won their opening game, which makes the upcoming game between the two teams a cracker of a contest. The Eastern Cape Iinyathi registered a dominant eight-wicket victory in their first game of the tournament against Limpopo. The Rocks, on the other hand, also started their campaign on a winning note with a 17-run victory in their first game of the tournament against the Warriors.

Heading into this thrilling contest, bowlers from both sides need to bring their A game, as the two teams possess hard-hitting batters in their line-up.

Ahead of the match between Eastern Cape Linyathi and Rocks; here is everything you need to know:

ECI vs ROC Telecast

The Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Rocks game will not be telecasted in India

ECI vs ROC Live Streaming

The match between Eastern Cape Linyathi and Rocks will be streamed live on Cricket South Africa’s official Youtube channel.

ECI vs ROC Match Details

The 16th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between both sides will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa at 06:00 PM IST on Tuesday, October 5. The game is scheduled to start at 06:00 PM IST.

ECI vs ROC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Janneman Malan

Vice-Captain: Feriso Adams

Suggested Playing XI for ECI vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Clyde Fortuin

Batters: Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Marco Marais, Christian Jonker

All-rounders: Clayton Bosch, Feriso Adams, Jason Niemand

Bowlers: Thandolwathu Mnyaka, Gideon Peters, Ziyaad Abrahams

ECI vs ROC Probable XIs:

Eastern Cape Iinyathi: Marco Marais, Nonelela Yikha-I, Clayton Bosch, Jason Niemand, Thandolwathu Mnyaka, Nqaba Peter, Joshua Van Heerden, Phaphama Fojela, Mncedisi Malika, Sean Jamison, Gideon Peters

Rocks: Zakhele Qwabe, Khanya Dilima, Christiaan Jonker, Siyabonga Mahima, Shaun Von Berg, Feriso Adams, Pieter Malan, Ziyaad Abrahams, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Janneman Malan

