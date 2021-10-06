ECI vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Match 18 between Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Warriors, October 6, 06:00 pm IST

ECI vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Eastern Cape Linyathi and Warriors: Eastern Cape Iinyathi will take on Warriors in Match 18 of the ongoing CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 6. The match will be hosted at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa and will commence at 06:00 PM IST.

Both Pool D sides have played two games each. However, the Warriors head into this clash after registering a massive 120-run victory over Limpopo, whereas Eastern Cape Iinyathi were unable to score 18 runs needed to win against Rocks on Tuesday.Heading into this exciting contest, both sides would be looking to secure maximum points, however, Warriors have the edge owing to batting prowess.

Ahead of the match between Eastern Cape Linyathi and Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

ECI vs WAR Telecast

The Eastern Cape Linyathi vs Warriors game will not be telecasted in India.

ECI vs WAR Live Streaming

The match between Eastern Cape Linyathi and Warriors will be streamed live on Cricket South Africa’s official Youtube channel.

ECI vs WAR Match Details

The 18th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between both sides will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa at 06:00 PM IST on Wednesday, October 6. The game is scheduled to start at 06:00 PM IST.

ECI vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: JJ Smuts

Vice-Captain: Marco Marais

Suggested Playing XI for ECI vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mncedisi Malika

Batters: Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Marais, Matthew Breetzke

All-rounders: Clayton Bosch, Jason Niemand, JJ Smuts

Bowlers: Thandolwathu Mnyaka, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Gideon Peters

ECI vs WAR Probable XIs:

Eastern Cape Linyathi: Joshua Van Heerden, Nonelela Yikha-I, Jason Niemand, Sean Jamison, Phaphama Fojela, Gideon Peters, Nqaba Peter, Mncedisi Malika, Clayton Bosch, Thandolwathu Mnyaka, Marco Marais

Warriors: Marco Jansen, Gihahn Cloete, Wihan Lubbe, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Jade de Klerk, Sinethemba Qeshile (C), Marco Marais, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ayabulela Gqamane

