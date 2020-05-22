ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020: Live Streaming, Squads and Full Schedule

The ECN Czech Super Series T10 league will get underway from June 13, with a total of 16 teams set to take part in the tournament.
The league is a collaboration of the European Cricket Network (ECN) and Czech Cricket board and will feature players who represent the Czech Republic national cricket team.
Here is the full schedule, live streaming and full squad details for the ECN Czech Super Series:
List of teams in ECN Czech Super Series
Group 1 – Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC
Group 2 – Prague CC Knights, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Vinohrady Biancos, Vnohrady Rossos
Group 3 – Budejovice Barracudas CC, Prague Barbarians Vandals, Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Group 4 – Brno Raptors, Brno Raiders, Brno Rangers, Moravian CC
Full schedule of ECN Czech Super Series:
June 13, June 14 at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
Saturday
1.30 PM – Prague Barbarians Visigoths v United CC
3.30 PM – Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Bohemian CC
5.30 PM – United CC v Prague CC Kings
7.30 PM – Bohemian CC v Prague CC King
Sunday
1.30 PM – Bohemian CC v United CC
3.30 PM – Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Prague CC Kings
5.30 PM – Eliminator – R2 v R3
7.30 PM – R1 v Winner of Eliminator
June 20, June 21 at the Velvary Cricket Ground
1.30 PM – Prague CC Knights v Vinohrady Biancos
3.30 PM – Prague CC Knights v Vnohrady Rossos
5.30 PM – Vinohrady Biancos v Prague Spartans Vanguards
7.30 PM – Vnohrady Rossos v Prague Spartans Vanguards
1.30 PM – Vinohrady Biancos v Vnohrady Rossos
3.30 PM – Prague CC Knights v Prague Spartans Vanguards
June 27, June 28 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
1.30 PM – Prague CC Rooks v Prague Spartans Mobilizers
3.30 PM – Prague CC Rooks v Prague Barbarians Vandals
5.30 PM – Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Budejovice Barracudas CC
7.30 PM – Prague Barbarians Vandals v Budejovice Barracudas CC
1.30 PM – Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Prague Barbarians Vandals
3.30 PM – Prague CC Rooks v Budejovice Barracudas CC
July 4, July 5 at the Brno Cricket Ground (Not yet confirmed)
1.30 PM – Brno Raptors v Moravian CC
3.30 PM – Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders
5.30 PM – Moravian CC v Brno Raiders
7.30 PM – Brno Rangers v Brno Raiders
1.30 PM – Moravian CC v Brno Rangers
July 11, July 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
1.30 PM – Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 2
3.30 PM – Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 3
5.30 PM – Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 4
7.30 PM – Winner Group 3 v Winner Group 4
1.30 PM – Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 3
3.30 PM – Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 4
5.30 PM – (Eliminator) R2 v R3
7.30 PM – R1 v Winner of Eliminator (Final)
The ECN Czech Super Series will be streamed live on the European Cricket Network. In India, the tournament will be streamed live on the Fancode App.
