CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raiders *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Rangers
Brno Rangers

Brno Raiders elected to bat
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Moravian CC

55 (9.3)

Moravian CC
v/s
Brno Raiders
Brno Raiders*

40/1 (6.0)

Brno Raiders need 16 runs in 24 balls at 4 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG
WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG
WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG
WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG
PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Economy Has Gone Through a Shock, Market Not as Upbeat About IPL 2020: Uday Shankar

The 13th IPL edition, which was to start in late March, currently remains indefinitely postponed following the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 18,000 lives so far in India.

IANS |July 4, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Economy Has Gone Through a Shock, Market Not as Upbeat About IPL 2020: Uday Shankar

Uday Shankar, President of The Walt Disney Company, APAC, and Chairman of Star and Disney India, believes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the market which in turn in not ready to support the 2020 edition of the cash-rich IPL with same fervour as it used to in the past.

"The entire economy has gone through a massive shock," Shankar was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

"I am not sure the market is ready to support the IPL with the same fervour," he added while admitting that the advertising revenues need to be substantial to break even for the broadcaster (Star) and other stakeholders involved in the T20 league.

The 13th IPL edition, which was to start in late March, currently remains indefinitely postponed following the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 18,000 lives so far in India.

Recently, IANS reported that IPL 2020 is likely to be held overseas, with a choice to be made between UAE and Sri Lanka.

The final announcement is expected soon as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still awaiting an official decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup which was to be held in Australia in October-November.

There are a couple of voices which want to take the IPL outside if needed. IANS had earlier reported that the decision-makers in the BCCI were divided in 3:2 ratio with regards to deciding on the venue of the league. "See, it is a case of the decision makers being divided 3-2 if that is how you wish to understand the current scenario.

"There are a couple of voices who feel that having the tournament should be the priority and if that means taking it out of the country, so be it. So, while we are working on the overall plan, the venue is an area which will need further deliberation. Also, at the end of the day safety of the players and everyone involved is priority," the official had explained.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has been vocal that location shouldn't be a concern if the league is being played behind closed doors.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more