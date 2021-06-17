ECS Malta T10 2021: Full schedule, Squads, Match timings And Live Streaming Details

The 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta is all set to run from June 14 to June 26 at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta. The tournament will feature as many as ten teams fighting for the elite T20 trophy. The 12-day Championship will be played in a double round-robin format with each team playing as many as eight league fixtures.

All the ten teams have been divided into a group of five teams each. Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers, Marsa, and Southern Crusaders form a part of Group A of the ECS T10 Malta 2021. Group B, on the other hand, has five teams including the likes of Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings, and Swieqi United.

Marsa will start as the favorite in the T10 Championship. They defeated Atlas UTC Knights last year in the final by 35 to win the trophy of the 2020 edition of the ECS Malta T10 tournament.

The Marsa Sports Complex in Malta will host all games of the ECS T10 Malta.

Here is a look at the schedule of the ECS Malta T10 2021:

June 14, Monday

American University of Malta vs Royal Strikers, 12:30 PM

Souther Crusaders vs American University of Malta, 2:30 PM

Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights, 4:30 PM

Atlas UTC Knights vs Southern Crusaders, 7:00 PM

June 15, Tuesday

Mater Dei vs Swieqi United, 12:30 PM

Overseas vs Super Kings, 2:30 PM

Super Kings vs Mater Dei, 4:30 PM

Swieqi United vs Overseas, 7:00 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Royal Strikers vs Marsa, 12:30 PM

Atlas UTC Knights vs Southern Crusaders, 2:30 PM

Royal Strikers vs American University of Malta, 4:30 PM

Marsa vs Atlas UTC Knights, 7:00 PM

June 17, Thursday

Super Kings vs Gozo, 12:30 PM

Swieqi United vs Mater Dei, 2:30 PM

Super Kings vs Overseas, 4:30 PM

Gozo vs Swieqi United, 7:00 PM

June 18, Friday

Mater Dei vs Overseas, 12:30 PM

Overseas vs Gozo, 2:30 PM

Gozo vs Mater Dei, 4:30 PM

Super Kings vs Swieqi United, 7:00 PM

June 19, Saturday

Southern Crusaders vs Marsa, 12:30 PM

Swieqi United vs Gozo, 2:30 PM

Marsa vs American University of Malta, 4:30 PM

Gozo vs Mater Dei, 7:00 PM

June 21, Monday

Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta, 12:30 PM

Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights, 2:30 PM

American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders, 4:30 PM

Southern Crusaders vs Royal Strikers, 7:00 PM

June 22, Tuesday

American University of Malta vs Marsa, 12:30 PM

Royal Strikers vs Southern Crusaders, 2:30 PM

American University of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights, 4:30 PM

Marsa vs Southern Crusaders, 7:00 PM

June 23, Wednesday

Overseas vs Mater Dei, 12:30 PM

Swieqi United vs Super Kings, 2:30 PM

Overseas vs Swieqi United, 4:30 PM

Mater Dei vs Super Kings, 7:00 PM

June 24, Thursday

Marsa vs Royal Strikers, 12:30 PM

Gozo vs Overseas, 2:30 PM

Atlas UTC Knights vs Marsa, 4:30 PM

Super Kings vs Gozo, 7:00 PM

June 25, Friday

First Quarter-Final, 12:30 PM

Second Quarter-Final, 2:30 PM

Third Quarter-Final, 4:30 PM

Fourth Quarter-Final, 7:00 PM

June 26, Saturday

First Semi-Final, 12:30 PM

Second Semi-Final, 2:30 PM

Bronze Final, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:00 PM

How to watch ECS Malta T10 2021 matches on TV in India?

The 2021 edition of the ECS Malta T10 will not be televised in India.

How can I live stream ECS Malta T10 2021 matches in India?

All the fixtures of the 2021 edition of the ECS Malta T10 will be live-streamed on FanCode, Sports Flick, and European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

Let’s take a look at the full squads of the participating teams:

Mater Dei: Antony Dharamraj, Michael Nazir, Mohit Panchal, Shamoon Liaqat, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Atif Sharazy, Faisal Naeem, Lazar Sharoon, Salman Khan, Cornelius Younus, Judit Vijexton, Mohammed Sanawar, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Uday Maclean, Azeem Sathi, Samuel Aquilina, Shrijay Patel

Swieqi United: Ali Khan, Atta Rabi, Ijaz Hussain, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Hamza Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Subeendran Chandran, Tanveer Ahmed, Ajay Mazi, Mustafa Malik, Umar Khan, Vishavjit Hiran, Anil Qadir, Imran Ameer

Royal Strikers: Ashins Laiby, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Roy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Savio Thomas, Sanish Mani, Srinivas Mukkamala

Gozo: Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob, Leonard Nijan, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Siljo Varkey, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Sandeep Sasikumar, Shibil Palakkalappil, Ajeesh Antony, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Sethil Raj, Tanu Babu, Milton Devasia, Renju Ravi

Atlas UTC Knights: Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Bose Paul, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Asif Sha, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Manoj Salikumar, Sujesh Appu, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John, Avinash Dileep, Shahin Saddham

American University of Malta: Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel, Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah

Marsa: Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Zohaib Anil, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter, Riaz Ashraf, Waseem Abbas, Glen Tavilla, Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair, Noman Mehar, Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima, Muhammad Usman, Niraj Khanna

Overseas: Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi, Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne

Southern Crusaders: Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke, Azwan Kamaleen, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Waseem Sajjad, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Royal Butt, Thilan Perera, Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Bastiansz

Super Kings: Bikram Arora, Gurjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Amit Rawat, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Yash Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here