ECS T10 Belgium : Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | The European Cricket League (ECL) is proud to announce that Cricket Belgium has signed a long-term partnership ensuring that the Belgian domestic champion club will now be invited to the ECL - the Champions League of European cricket. “The passion and professionalism Hassan Shah and his team at Cricket Belgium have brought to European cricket in recent years has been phenomenal,” said Daniel Weston, founder of the European Cricket League. Chairman of Cricket Belgium, Hassan Shah, said: "Cricket Belgium is extremely excited to become part of the ECL family. All Belgian clubs and fans are pumped at the news and are looking forward to the second edition of this mega cricket happening in Europe.The signing follows closely on the back of the dates announcement for the second staging of the European Cricket League (ECL20) from May 31 to June 7, 2020. ECL20 promises to be even bigger and better. Due to huge interest and demand for the competition, ECL20 will expand its number of champion teams - spread over eight days of exciting fast-paced T10 action.
ECS T10 Belgium Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
ECS T10 Belgium Full Schedule
August 15, Saturday
Ostend CC vs Exiles CC at 12:30 PM
Liege CC vs Ostend CC at 02:30 PM
Liege CC vs Exiles CC at 04:30 PM
Hasselt CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC at 06:30 PM
Beveren CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC at 08:30 PM
August 16, Sunday
Beveren CC vs Hasselt CC at 12:30 PM
Semifinal 1: August 16, Sunday
Teams: 1st G1 vs 2nd G2 at 03:30 PM
Semifinal 2: August 16, Sunday
Teams: 2nd G1 vs 1st G2 at 05:30 PM
Shield Final: August 16, Sunday
Teams: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 07:30 PM
Belgium T10 Final: August 16, Sunday
Teams: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 09:30 PM
ECS T10 Belgium Full Squads
Beveren CC Squad: Shahidullah Otmanzai, Abdul Rashid, Khalid Ahmadzai, Mansoor Malangzai, Abdul Basir Hamidi, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Zahidullah Safi, Jabar Jabarkhel, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Noor Momand, Dildar Angar, Hakim Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shir Momand, Ashiqullah Said, Rafiullah Rafiqi, Abbas Saadat and Noor Zazai.
Exiles CC Squad: Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Soheel Hussain, Imtiaz Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Sohail Kalim, Sulaiman Muhammad, Waqas Ali, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Ali Abbas, Amer Diwan Ali, Amin Gul Malikzai, Sultan Diwan Ali, Zadran Fahad and Zoheeb Hussain.
Hasselt CC Squad: Athreya Rajaraman, Ahmed Muhammed, Nishan Singh, Saranjit Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Kamran Mirza, Zaki Shah, Fazel Shinwari, Gurnam Singh, Harjot Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Jasbir Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Fathullah Omari, Hamza Shinwari, Delagha Shirzad and Waleed Mubashir.
Liege CC Squad: Hamza Minhas, Tazanfar Ghuman, Aamir Nadeem, Yasir Mehmood, Banujan Sanjeeva, Danish Aziz, P S Deepu, Muhammed Rehman, Safi Ud Din, Noman Khan, Adnan Razaaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Asif Khan, Furkaan Khail, Ubaid Khail and Ali Hassan Ghuman.
Mechelen Eagles CC: Abdulrahimzai Mohammad Idris, Khurram Shahzad Cheema, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Miakhel Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder Pal, Malik zaiullah, Muhammad Ismail, Abdul Rahim Omarkhel, Abbdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakerullah Khogyani, Abu Syed Chowdhury Rume, Malikzai Khan and Dileep Singh.
Ostend CC: Fahim Bhatti, Sheikh Mohammad Sheraz, Farooq Zaman, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Shafqat Muhammad, Gul Rehman, Khan Faisal Khaliq, Mohammad Nadeem, Sheikh Mohammad, Abdul Rehman Butt, Omid Rahimi, Sharbi Khel Murad, Noorullah Sidiqi, Mazhar Ali Mashal, R. Mohammad, Deepank Mahajan, Faisal Mahmood and Lovepreet Singh.
