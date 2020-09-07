ECS T10 Bulgaria Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch ECS T10 Bulgaria Match Live Streaming Online

ECS T10 Bulgaria : European Cricket Series Bulgaria provides an opportunity for numerous native Bulgarians and internationals on five teams to showcase their skills to a global audience.Medical-University-Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian-CC, MU-Dons, Indian-Tuskers and Barbarians compete over five days in 24 fast-paced T10 matches from the magnificent National Sports Academy in Sofia to establish the European Cricket Series Bulgaria Champions.Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Streaming Details in India
ECS T10 Bulgaria Full Schedule
September 07, Monday
University Sofia vs MU Dons at 11:30 AM
Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC at 01:30 PM
MU Dons vs Barbarian CC at 03:30 PM
Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia at 05:30 PM
MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC at 07:30 PM
September 08, Tuesday
Indian Tuskers vs MU Dons at 11:30 AM
Barbarian CC vs Medical University Sofia at 01:30 PM
Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC at 03:30 PM
Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons at 05:30 PM
Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC at 08:00 PM
September 09, Wednesday
Barbarian CC vs MU Dons at 11:30 AM
Medical University Sofia vs Indian Tuskers at 01:30 PM
MU Dons vs Indian Tuskers at 03:30 PM
Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC at 05:30 PM
Indian Tuskers vs Indo-Bulgarian CC at 07:30 PM
September 10, Thursday
Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC at 11:30 AM
Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons Sep 01:30 PM
Indian Tuskers vs Medical University Sofia at 03:30 PM
Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers at 05:30 PM
Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC at 08:00 PM
ECS Bulgaria T10 Semifinal 1: September 11, Friday
1st G1 vs 4th GR at 11:30 AM
ECS Bulgaria T10 Semifinal 2: September 11, Friday
2nd G1 vs 1st G2 at 01:30 PM
ECS Bulgaria T10 Bronze Final: August 21, Friday
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 04:30 PM
ECS Bulgaria T10 Final: August 21, Friday
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 06:30 PM
FULL SQUADS
Medical University Sofia - Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Ishaan De Silva, Nisarg Shah, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula and Fawaz Khalid.
MU Dons - Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi.
Indian Tuskers - Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.
Barbarian CC - Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo.
Indo-Bulgarian CC - Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia.
ECS T10 Bulgaria Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch ECS T10 Bulgaria Match Live Streaming Online
ECS T10 Bulgaria Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check ECS T10 Bulgaria (CPL) match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
