ECS T10 Capelle Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch ECS T10 Capelle Match Live Streaming Online | Hosts Sparta 1888, Excelsior 20, SV Kampong and Voorburg feature over three days with 14 enthralling T10 matches scheduled from the magnificent Sportpark Bermweg in the Netherlands. "Ever since we were founded way back in 1888, Sparta has been involved in many groundbreaking initiatives in all the sports we play and we are proud to partner the European Cricket Network to bring this exciting T10 event to the club," said Sparta chairman Joost-Martijn Snoep.Capelle in the Netherlands is the next adventure on the European Cricket Series roadshow after entertaining tournaments in recent weeks in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy and Sweden to name but a few. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ECS T10 Capelle Live Streaming Details in India

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ECS T10 Capelle Live Streaming Full Schedule (IST)

September 16, Wednesday

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888 at 02:30 PM

Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 at 04:30 PM

SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888 at 06:30 PM

Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 at 08:30 PM

September 17, Thursday

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 at 12:30 PM

SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club at 02:30 PM

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Excelsior 20 at 04:30 PM

SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club at 06:30 PM

Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket at 08:30 PM

September 18, Friday

Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club at 12:30 PM

Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket at 02:30 PM

ECS Capelle T10 Bronze Final: September 18, Friday

2nd Group Round vs 3rd Group Round at 05:30 PM

ECS Capelle T10 Final: September 18, Friday

Winner Group Round vs Winner Bronze Final at 07:30 PM

ECS T10 Capelle Full Squads

Excelsior 20 - Niels Etman, Jelte Schoonheim, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Ben Cooper, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Lorenzo Ingram, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Jelte van Troost, Stan van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Tom Heggelma, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Pradeep Kumar, Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmed, Wahab Umar, Ryan Camble, Imran Choudry and Luqman Tariq and Haider Khan and Sebastiaan Gokke.

Sparta Cricket 1888 - Manin Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal,Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Quirijn Gunning, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok and Musa Ahmad.

SV Kampong Cricket - Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Ratha Alphonse, Kertan Nana, Rana Siddique, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Adriaan Verbeek, Danish Ateeq, Shashank Kumar, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Khalid Sherzaad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Omair Sultan, Ishan Jaiswal, Pierre Jacod, Yasir Usman and Mohsin Salman.

Vooburg Cricket Club - Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa and Yasir Hamid.