ECS T10 Dresden: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

ECS T10 Dresden Full Schedule: Check ECS T10 Dresden Live Streaming/ ECS T10 Dresden When and Where to Watch/ ECS T10 Dresden Today Match/ ECS T10 Dresden Live Score /ECS T10 Dresden Scorecard/ ECS T10 Dresden Results / ECS T10 Dresden Fixtures

Cricketnext Staff |August 10, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
ECS T10 Dresden: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

ECS T10 Dresden : Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Dresden in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ECS T10 Dresden Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ECS T10 Dresden Full Schedule

August 10

RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz, 12:30 PM

USG Chemnitz vs Berlin Eagles CC, 2:30 PM

Berlin Eagles CC vs RC Dresden, 4:30 PM

Berlin Eagles CC vs USG Chemnitzat, 6:30 PM

USG Chemnitz vs RC Dresden, 8:30 PM

August 11

RC Dresden vs Berlin Eagles CC 12:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs Berlin Eagles CC, 2:30 AM

BSC Rehberge vs USC Chemnitz, 4:30 PM

Berlin Eagles CC v BSC Rehberge, 6:30 PM

USG Chemnitz vs BSC Rehberge, 8:30 PM

August 12

Berlin Eagles CC vs BSV Britannia, 12:30 PM

RC Dresden vs BSV Britannia, 2:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs Berlin Eagles, 4:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden, 6:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs BSC Rehberge, 8:30 PM

August 13

USG Chemnitz vs BSV Britannia, 12:30 PM

RC Dresden vs BSC Rehberge, 2:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs BSV Britannia, 4:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz, 6:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs RC Dresden, 8:30 PM

August 14

1st Semi-final, 1:30 PM

2nd Semi-final, 2:30 PM

Bronze Final, 6:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

ECS T10 Dresden Full Squads

USG Chemnitz: Rajesh Nagaraja, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Abdul Basir, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Sibaji RoyAnand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga

RC Dresden: Almas Tariq, Ashwin Prakash, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Kapil Chandnani, Syed Waqar, Sandeep kamboj, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool

Berlin Eagles CC: Aslamkhan Zadran, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Younis Ahmadzai, Mohammad Shinwari, Khaliq Zaman, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Mudassir Bacha, Omkar Patil, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Nouman Stanikzai

