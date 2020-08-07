Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS T10 Finland: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

ECS T10 Finland Full Schedule: Check ECS T10 Finland Live Streaming/ ECS T10 Finland When and Where to Watch/ ECS T10 Finland Today Match/ ECS T10 Finland Live Score /ECS T10 Finland Scorecard/ ECS T10 Finland Results / ECS T10 Finland Fixtures

Cricketnext Staff |August 7, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
ECS T10 Finland : Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Finland in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ECS T10 Finland Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ECS T10 Finland Full Schedule

August 08, Saturday

Empire Blades vs Greater Helsinki Markhors at 01:30 PM

Helsinki Cricket Club vs SKK Rapids at 03:30 PM

Greater Helsinki Markhors vs SKK Rapids at 05:30 PM

Empire Blades vs Helsinki Cricket Club at 07:30 PM

August 09, Sunday

Greater Helsinki Markhors vs Helsinki Cricket Club at 01:30 PM

Empire Blades vs SKK Rapids at 03:30 PM

Eliminator: August 09, Sunday

Teams: G2 vs G3 at 05:30 PM

Final: August 09, Sunday

Teams: Winner Group vs Winner Eliminator at 07:30 PM

ECS T10 Finland Full Squads

Helsinki Cricket Club : Aniketh Pushthay, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Gautam Bhaskar and Obaidullah Sadiqui.

Empire Blades : Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Raaz Mohammad, Rahul Agarwal, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Ajay Sharma, Bhupesh Khoda, Hemanathan Kumar, Richard Savage, Bipin Khoda and Uday Nandini.

Greater Helsinki Markhors : Ajay Sharma, Bhupesh Khoda, Hemanathan Kumar, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Raaz Mohammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Rahul Agarwal, Richard Savage, Bipin Khoda and Uday Nandini.

SKK Rapids : Henry Sewell, Nathan Collins, Areeb Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Jake Goodwin, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah, Kartikeya Voleti, Iqbal Hossain, Alastair Hay, Asim Ghani, Atif Rasheed, Gerard Brady, Peter Gallagher, Jordan O'Brien, Manoj Thavayogarajah and Ponniah Vijendran.

