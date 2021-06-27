ECS T10 Hungary: Full Schedule, Complete Squads, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

After hosting a mind-boggling tournament in Malta, the European Cricket Series (ECS) will now move to Hungary. The 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Hungary will feature as many as five teams fighting with each other to lift the illustrious trophy. All the matches will be played at the GB Oval in Szodliget from June 28, Monday to July 3, Saturday.

The five teams participating in the ECS T10 Hungary include the likes of Blinders Blizzards, Budapest Blinders, Royal Tigers, United Csalad, and Cobra Cricket Club. All five squads will play eight matches each in the league stage of the tournament.

The Royal Tigers will start the ECS T10 Hungary as favorites as they lifted the trophy last year after defeating the Cobra Cricket Club in the final.

Here is a look at the schedule of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021

June 28, Monday

Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders, 12:30 PM

Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders, 2:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs United Csalad, 4:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs United Csalad, 6:30 PM

June 29, Tuesday

United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders, 12:30 PM

United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders, 2:30 PM

Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards, 4:30 PM

Cobra Cricket Club vs Blinders Blizzards, 6:30 PM

June 30, Wednesday

Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers, 12:30 PM

Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers, 2:30 PM

Budapest Blinders vs Cobra Cricket Club, 4:30 PM

Budapest Blinders vs Cobra Cricket Club, 6:30 PM

July 1, Thursday

United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club, 12:30 PM

United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club, 2:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, 4:30 PM

Royal Tigers vs Budapest Blinders, 6:30 PM

July 2, Friday

Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers, 12:30 PM

Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers, 2:30 PM

United Csalad vs Blinders Blizzards, 4:30 PM

United Csalad vs Blinders Blizzards, 6:30 PM

July 3, Saturday

Eliminator, 12:30 PM

Qualifier 1, 2:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 5:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

How to watch ECS T10 Hungary 2021 matches on TV in India?

The ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will not be telecasted in India.

How can I live stream ECS T10 Hungary 2021 matches in India?

The ECS T10 Hungary 2021 live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Let’s take a look at the full squads of the participating teams:

Blinders Blizzards: Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat

United Csalad: Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Bobby Patel, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Rameez Hashmi, Satyam Subhash, Vinod Kumar, Adam Karn, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Fasih Atif, Francis Farrell, Raghav Sharma, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Kamran Shah, Khushal Gabhane, Loysten Sebastian, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattnaik, Kashif Muhammad, Saad Akib, Vinoth Ravindran

Budapest Blinders: Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Danyal Akbar, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch

Cobra Cricket Club: Anuj Kumar, Jogi Sehgal, Mohmand Rahmatullah, Achuk Singh, Amal Jacob, Arun Venkatarajan, Ashu Mathur, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Cicil Kurian, Duncan Shoebridge, Srinivas Mandali, Deepak Mallappa, Hafeez Ullah, Rahul Wasnik, Ravi Yadav, Sanjay Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Sheikh Rasik, Vishnu Vasudev, Amit Pandey, Kailash Chander, Nitin Narve, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Royal Tigers: Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Akram Malik, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Venkata Narashiman, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Emad Khan, Rabin Momin, Tonmoy Gomes, Marc Ahuja, Stan Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here