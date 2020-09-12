i ECS T10 Romania Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch ECS T10 Romania Match Live Streaming Online : European Cricket Series Romania provides an opportunity for numerous internationals on four teams from all over the country to showcase their skills to a global audience. Baneasa, Cluj, Indian CC of Bucharest and the hosts United compete this weekend in eight exhilarating T10 matches from the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground (MVCG) just outside the Romanian capital Bucharest. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent. “Romania is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning ground on the outskirts of Bucharest,” declared European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston.
ECS T10 Romania Full Schedule
September 12, Saturday
Baneasa Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club at 12:30 PM
Indian Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club at 02:30 PM
Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club at 04:30 PM
United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club at 06:30 PM
September 13, Sunday
Cluj Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club at 12:30 PM
Baneasa Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club at 02:30 PM
ECS Romania T10 Eliminator: September 13, Sunday
2nd Group Round vs 3rd Group Round at 05:30 PM
ECS Romania T10 Final: September 13, Sunday
Winner Group Round vs Winner Eliminator at 08:30 PM
FULL SQUADS
Baneasa Cricket Club - Syed Atif, Ijaz Hussain, Umair Mir, Adnan Hanif, Waqar Abbasi, Peter Masiah, Abhay Malyan, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Rohit Kumar, Peter Danci, Samim Ahmad, Abdul Shakoor, Nouman Rana, Supinder Hayer, Rashid Mukhtar, Haamid Farooqui, Zeeshan Mazhar, Irfan Haider, Mihai Rusen, Saad Mohsin, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Riyas Mohammad and Sheraz Gondal.
Cluj Cricket Club - Arun Chandrasekharan, Gaurav Mishra, Gaurav Narad, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Rajendra Arjun, Sukhkaran Sahi, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devra, Ravindra Athapaththu Karthigai Ramachandran, George Gheorge, Sanjeewa Ruwan Aluthgedara and Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana.
Indian Cricket Club - Muhammad Zakria, Gohar Manan, Syed Abbass, Abdul Bevinje, Gull Rahim Gul, Royaid Khan, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Ziarmal Sahak and Esmatullah Khan.
United Cricket Club - Syed Zain, Ramesh Satheesan, Rajesh Kumar, Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu, Lalit Panjabi, Imran Haider, Divakharr Sundararajan, Abhishek Ahuja, Kaustubh Chavan, Moiz Muhammad, Aftab Kayani, Saroj Deuja and Hammad Ahmed Kayani.
